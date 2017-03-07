Former Barcelona star Xavi describes Marco Verratti as an "ideal signing" for the club.

The World Cup winner described the Italian midfielder, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Catalan giants, as the "ideal signing" for Barca.

"Verratti would be the ideal signing for Barcelona in my opinion," Xavi told Le Parisien.

"I think Verratti is a bit like me. He always goes in search of the ball quite deep on the pitch and then takes it forward and dictates play.

"Verratti is small just like me and he never loses the ball. His technique is incredible. He is a player I would love to see at Barcelona."

The Italy international will play against Barca when they face PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 4-0 deficit to overturn.