Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his players to pay close to attention to the wide areas against Crystal Palace, admitting that the threat of Christian Benteke in the middle could be too much for his side.

The Eagles have looked a side reformed in recent weeks, taking 16 points from the last 21 on offer to claw themselves towards Premier League safety.

Much of Palace's success has come down to the impressive attacking work of their wide players, as well as a solid looking backline with the inclusion of Liverpool loanee Mamadou Sakho, but Klopp is particularly wary of ex-Red Benteke ahead of Sunday's Anfield clash.

"Crystal Palace are really strong with unbelievable skills in offensive lines. [Wilfried] Zaha, [Andros] Townsend, Christian, [Jason] Puncheon, they are really good footballers," he told reporters.



"When the ball is in the air Christian is a major threat and he is another player with confidence on a good run. If we let them cross 50 balls it's pretty likely he will have some dangerous headers.

"When balls are in the air he's the main threat. He has 14 goals for Palace [in all competitions]. He has confidence and is in a good run. That is one of the best offensive lines in the Premier League. We know how to play against them but nevertheless we have to show it."

Of the 14 goals scored by Benteke this season, 12 have come in the Premier League across his 30 appearances since joining from Liverpool.