Apr 23, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Crystal Palace
 

Jurgen Klopp wary of "major threat" Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp talks up the ability of former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke, who he admits could hurt his side when they take on Crystal Palace this weekend.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 20:00 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his players to pay close to attention to the wide areas against Crystal Palace, admitting that the threat of Christian Benteke in the middle could be too much for his side.

The Eagles have looked a side reformed in recent weeks, taking 16 points from the last 21 on offer to claw themselves towards Premier League safety.

Much of Palace's success has come down to the impressive attacking work of their wide players, as well as a solid looking backline with the inclusion of Liverpool loanee Mamadou Sakho, but Klopp is particularly wary of ex-Red Benteke ahead of Sunday's Anfield clash.

"Crystal Palace are really strong with unbelievable skills in offensive lines. [Wilfried] Zaha, [Andros] Townsend, Christian, [Jason] Puncheon, they are really good footballers," he told reporters.

"When the ball is in the air Christian is a major threat and he is another player with confidence on a good run. If we let them cross 50 balls it's pretty likely he will have some dangerous headers.

"When balls are in the air he's the main threat. He has 14 goals for Palace [in all competitions]. He has confidence and is in a good run. That is one of the best offensive lines in the Premier League. We know how to play against them but nevertheless we have to show it."

Of the 14 goals scored by Benteke this season, 12 have come in the Premier League across his 30 appearances since joining from Liverpool.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Liverpool 'lining up move for Alexandre Lacazette'
 Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year
 Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
Crystal Palace chairman joins 'Dragons' Den'
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce plays down John Terry link
