New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sam Allardyce: 'Long-term future of Mamadou Sakho can wait'

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
Sam Allardyce is in no rush to open talks with Liverpool over the permanent signing of Mamadou Sakho, instead claiming that he will wait until the end of the season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 16:10 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that he would like to keep Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal, but will wait until safety is confirmed before opening talks with Liverpool.

The France international has played a vital role in the Eagles' upturn in fortunes since joining on loan in January, keeping four clean sheets in his seven appearances thus far.

Ahead of this weekend's trip to take on Liverpool at Anfield, which Sakho will sit out due to his loan agreement, Allardyce insists that thrashing out a potential deal can wait until the end of the season.

"Our first priority is staying up," he told reporters. "Would we look at Mamadou Sakho? Yes. Would we talk about it now? No. When we are safe we can talk about it then and maybe some other players."

Sakho made 22 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League last season but did not feature once this term prior to being shipped out midway through the campaign.

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Allardyce confident ahead of Liverpool trip
>
View our homepages for Mamadou Sakho, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Sam Allardyce: 'Long-term future of Mamadou Sakho can wait'
 Ragnar Klavan in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Lucas Leiva, Ragnar Klavan, Joel Matip doubtful for Crystal Palace match
Klopp "looking forward" to managing GerrardKlopp unsure if Henderson will return this seasonKlopp not interested in signing HartLiverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'Klopp: 'We need to be careful with Firmino'
Gerrard: 'Davies can become a superstar'Hart to seal move to Premier League side?Klopp: 'Wagner one of best in England'Klopp: 'I could end career at Liverpool'Emre Can talks up Wijnaldum importance
> Liverpool Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Sam Allardyce: 'Long-term future of Mamadou Sakho can wait'
 Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Sam Allardyce feeling confident ahead of trip to face Liverpool
 Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke: 'Crystal Palace deserved to beat Leicester City'
Shakespeare pleased with Leicester pointVardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'Allardyce: 'Palace comeback was tremendous'Result: Palace fight back to draw with LeicesterLive Commentary: Palace 2-2 Leicester - as it happened
Allardyce: 'No Mamadou Sakho clause'Allardyce: 'Palace were not easy to remould'Allardyce admits Zaha could leaveWest Brom to launch bid for Liverpool defender?Parish: 'Palace confident of keeping Zaha'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 