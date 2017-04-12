Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says that he is "very confident" about keeping winger Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said no talks will take place over the future of Wilfried Zaha until the end of the season.

At the start of the campaign, Palace were able to rebuff an offer from Tottenham Hotspur and Zaha has since gone on to enjoy an impressive campaign with the Eagles.

The winger is likely to attract numerous offers during the summer, but Parish has insisted that he remains positive over the possibility of keeping the player at Selhurst Park.

He told Sky Sports News: "Wilf is focused on the end of the season and keeping us in the division. That's what he's keen to do. We're keen to do that.

"We'll sit down and talk at the end of the season and I'm very confident we can keep him here."

The 24-year-old has scored six goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League this season.