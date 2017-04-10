Apr 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
3-0
Arsenal
Townsend (18'), Cabaye (63'), Milivojevic (68' pen.)
FT(HT: 1-0)

Mustafi (22')

Palace's Andros Townsend: 'We knew we could beat Arsenal after Chelsea upset'

Andros Townsend in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Andros Townsend says that he and his Crystal Palace teammates always had belief that they could beat Arsenal because of their recent shock win over Chelsea.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend has claimed that he and his teammates were confident of overcoming Arsenal at Selhurst Park on Monday night because they managed to cause an upset to Chelsea.

Sam Allardyce's side stunned the Gunners with a 3-0 triumph, nine days after they earned a shock 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

In between that time, Palace lost 3-1 to Southampton, but they still look on track in the relegation fight as they now sit six points above the drop with seven games left to play.

Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic were among the scorers against Arsenal on Monday night.

"It was an incredible victory," BBC Sport quotes Townsend as saying. "We're full of confidence and we were confident we could do it tonight after the win at Chelsea.

"We had to work extremely hard. We knew the pressure was off and we could hit them on the counter attack. The plan was about getting the ball to Christian Benteke and then getting the bits off him. We implemented that to a tee."

Next up for Palace is a home clash against last season's Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 31, 2017
Allardyce: 'We knew how to beat Arsenal'
