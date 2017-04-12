New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sam Allardyce admits Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha and Mark Noble in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace on April 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce concedes that Wilfried Zaha could leave Selhurst Park this summer if a big-money offer arrives.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has conceded that in-demand attacker Wilfried Zaha could leave Selhurst Park this summer if the club receive a big-money offer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Palace chairman Steve Parish said that he was "very confident" of being able to keep Zaha despite growing interest from a number of clubs.

Allardyce, however, has admitted that Palace would find it difficult to reject a big-money offer for the 24-year-old, who has scored six times and registered nine assists in the Premier League this season.

"Wilf, us and the clubs that want him will decide his future in the end. There is always a point where it may be impossible to turn down what is offered. That is realistic," Allardyce told the London Evening Standard.

"Hopefully, we do not get to that point for a long time but it may be a possibility. Because it is a rare talent. There should be another 20 or 30 young Wilfried Zahas across the country. However, we do not develop enough so foreign players have to come in and take their places."

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be at the top of the list of interested clubs.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Read Next:
West Brom to launch bid for Liverpool defender?
>
View our homepages for Sam Allardyce, Wilfried Zaha, Steve Parish, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Wilfried Zaha and Mark Noble in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace on April 2, 2016
Sam Allardyce admits Wilfried Zaha could leave Crystal Palace
 Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
West Bromwich Albion to launch bid for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho?
Parish: 'Palace confident of keeping Zaha'Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'Townsend: 'We had belief after Chelsea scalp'Allardyce: 'We knew how to beat Arsenal'Result: Crystal Palace crush Arsenal's top-four hopes
Team News: Palace, Arsenal both unchangedMamadou Sakho: 'My future down to Klopp'Guardiola 'wants Zaha as part of overhaul'Van Aanholt reveals Sunderland problemsAllardyce: Assistant was "totally out of order"
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 