Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has conceded that in-demand attacker Wilfried Zaha could leave Selhurst Park this summer if the club receive a big-money offer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Palace chairman Steve Parish said that he was "very confident" of being able to keep Zaha despite growing interest from a number of clubs.

Allardyce, however, has admitted that Palace would find it difficult to reject a big-money offer for the 24-year-old, who has scored six times and registered nine assists in the Premier League this season.

"Wilf, us and the clubs that want him will decide his future in the end. There is always a point where it may be impossible to turn down what is offered. That is realistic," Allardyce told the London Evening Standard.

"Hopefully, we do not get to that point for a long time but it may be a possibility. Because it is a rare talent. There should be another 20 or 30 young Wilfried Zahas across the country. However, we do not develop enough so foreign players have to come in and take their places."

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be at the top of the list of interested clubs.