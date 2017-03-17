A report claims that Wilfried Zaha and Ross Barkley are both wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, who are willing to spend big to bring them to White Hart Lane in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly hopeful of bringing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

The Spurs boss is said to be a long-term admirer of the pair and is willing to spend big to lure them to White Hart Lane in the summer.

Barkley will soon enter the final year of his Everton contract, with boss Ronald Koeman admitting this week that he faces a battle to tie the England international down to a new long-term deal.

There is longer to run on the five-and-a-half-year contract penned by Zaha when re-joining Palace from Manchester United in 2015, meanwhile, but it is claimed by The Mirror that he has since rejected the offer of fresh terms.

It is suggested that Zaha was eager to join Spurs last summer when an approach was made, though the Eagles are only willing to do business for a fee in excess of the £30m mark.

Barkley has stepped up his performances for the Toffees in recent weeks, playing a direct role in six goals in his last eight outings, while Zaha has five goals and six assists to his name in the Premier League this season.