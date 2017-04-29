Apr 29, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-2
Burnley

Benteke (43'), Zaha (50')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Barnes (8'), Gray (85')

Result: Ashley Barnes, Andre Gray inspire Burnley to first away win of season

Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray score in either half to help Burnley to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 19:28 UK

Burnley have finally got off the mark with their first Premier League win of the season thanks to a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

More to follow...

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City33198663352865
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd331713350242664
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
