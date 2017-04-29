Burnley have finally got off the mark with their first Premier League win of the season thanks to a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
More to follow...
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|33
|25
|3
|5
|69
|29
|40
|78
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|33
|22
|8
|3
|69
|22
|47
|74
|3
|Liverpool
|34
|19
|9
|6
|70
|42
|28
|66
|4
|Manchester CityMan City
|33
|19
|8
|6
|63
|35
|28
|65
|5
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|33
|17
|13
|3
|50
|24
|26
|64
|6
|Arsenal
|32
|18
|6
|8
|64
|40
|24
|60
|7
|Everton
|34
|16
|10
|8
|60
|37
|23
|58
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|34
|12
|8
|14
|39
|43
|-4
|44
|9
|Southampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|41
|10
|Bournemouth
|35
|11
|8
|16
|50
|63
|-13
|41
|11
|Leicester CityLeicester
|34
|11
|7
|16
|42
|54
|-12
|40
|12
|Stoke CityStoke
|35
|10
|10
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|40
|13
|Watford
|33
|11
|7
|15
|37
|54
|-17
|40
|14
|Burnley
|35
|11
|6
|18
|35
|49
|-14
|39
|15
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|35
|10
|9
|16
|44
|59
|-15
|39
|16
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|5
|19
|46
|56
|-10
|38
|17
|Hull City
|35
|9
|7
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|34
|18
|Swansea CitySwansea
|34
|9
|4
|21
|39
|68
|-29
|31
|19
|Middlesbrough
|34
|5
|12
|17
|24
|43
|-19
|27
|R
|Sunderland
|34
|5
|6
|23
|26
|60
|-34
|21
