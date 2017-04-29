Mamadou Sakho misses out as Crystal Palace make two changes ahead of their Premier League meeting with Burnley on Saturday.

On-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho was injured in the Eagles' 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, so he is replaced by Patrick van Aanholt.

Jeffrey Schlupp, meanwhile, drops to the bench as Damien Delaney takes his place in Palace's starting XI.

In terms of the visitors, Sean Dyche has made four changes as James Tarkowski, Ashley Westwood, Scott Arfield and Sam Vokes come into the team.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Schlupp, Flamini, Lee, Sako, Remy, Campbell

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Tarkowski, Ward, Boyd, Westwood, Hendrick, Arfield, Vokes, Barnes

Subs: Flanagan, Defour, Gudmundsson, Gray, Brady, Long, Pope