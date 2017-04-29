Apr 29, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Burnley
 

Team News: Mamadou Sakho misses out as Crystal Palace host Burnley

A general view of the groudn prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Stoke City at Selhurst Park on December 13, 2014
Mamadou Sakho misses out as Crystal Palace make two changes ahead of their Premier League meeting with Burnley on Saturday.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 16:55 UK

Crystal Palace have made two changes ahead of their Premier League meeting with Burnley on Saturday.

On-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho was injured in the Eagles' 1-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, so he is replaced by Patrick van Aanholt.

Jeffrey Schlupp, meanwhile, drops to the bench as Damien Delaney takes his place in Palace's starting XI.

In terms of the visitors, Sean Dyche has made four changes as James Tarkowski, Ashley Westwood, Scott Arfield and Sam Vokes come into the team.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Schlupp, Flamini, Lee, Sako, Remy, Campbell

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Tarkowski, Ward, Boyd, Westwood, Hendrick, Arfield, Vokes, Barnes
Subs: Flanagan, Defour, Gudmundsson, Gray, Brady, Long, Pope

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
