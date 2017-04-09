New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Tottenham Hotspur to offload Vincent Janssen and sign Andre Gray

Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Burnley striker Andre Gray as a summer replacement for Vincent Janssen, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 15:31 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Burnley striker Andre Gray as a summer replacement for Vincent Janssen, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has impressed in his maiden Premier League season, with nine goals and two assists so far.

Meanwhile, Janssen has only scored once in 23 top-flight appearances for Spurs since his summer move from Eredivisie outfit AZ.

According to The Mirror, the North Londoners are looking to cut their losses by offloading Janssen and bringing in Gray, who has adapted well to Premier League football.

Gray only has 12 months remaining on the Clarets deal that he signed after leaving Brentford for £9m just two seasons ago.

Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Read Next:
Vertonghen backs Janssen to succeed for Spurs
>
View our homepages for Andre Gray, Vincent Janssen, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Watford - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea thriving under pressure from rivals'
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Tottenham Hotspur to offload Vincent Janssen and sign Andre Gray
Dele Alli: 'Rivals will be running scared'Report: Man United, PSG join Lloris racePochettino "pleased and very proud"Result: Spurs thrash Watford to close gap on ChelseaTeam News: Harry Kane returns to Spurs bench
Alderweireld: 'We try to focus on ourselves'Conte: 'PL title race is still open'Pochettino: 'Lopez is ready to fill in'Pochettino shrugs off Conte "mind games"Pochettino unsure of Harry Kane inclusion
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Burnley News
Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Tottenham Hotspur to offload Vincent Janssen and sign Andre Gray
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Result: Middlesbrough, Burnley play out goalless draw
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Team News: Steven Defour back out for Burnley
Agnew still "confident" of survivalDyche hints at Defour fitness testHughes: 'Stoke were the better team'Result: Burnley end seven-game winless runTeam News: Burnley boosted by Defour return
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-0 Stoke City - as it happenedLowton signs new Burnley contractMichael Keane 'calm' amid transfer talkTrippier backs Burnley to remain in top flightDyche: 'Burnley don't have a points target'
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton321410853341952
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester31107143747-1037
11Watford31107143652-1637
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 