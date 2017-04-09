Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Burnley striker Andre Gray as a summer replacement for Vincent Janssen, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has impressed in his maiden Premier League season, with nine goals and two assists so far.

Meanwhile, Janssen has only scored once in 23 top-flight appearances for Spurs since his summer move from Eredivisie outfit AZ.

According to The Mirror, the North Londoners are looking to cut their losses by offloading Janssen and bringing in Gray, who has adapted well to Premier League football.

Gray only has 12 months remaining on the Clarets deal that he signed after leaving Brentford for £9m just two seasons ago.