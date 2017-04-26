Apr 26, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Attendance: 25,596
Crystal Palace
0-1
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Ward (66'), Milivojevic (79'), Zaha (93')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Eriksen (78')
Wanyama (26'), Walker (47'), Kane (60')

Sam Allardyce: 'Mamadou Sakho injury looks serious'

Mamadou Sakho of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 31, 2015 in London, England.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce fears that Mamadou Sakho could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 09:42 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has acknowledged that Mamadou Sakho will be out of action with a knee injury for the foreseeable future.

During the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Sakho was carried off on a stretcher after sustaining the problem and Allardyce has suggested that it could bring an end to his loan spell from Liverpool.

He is quoted by The Express as saying: "Our biggest problem is at centre half. Sakho with another knee injury but it is a good job we are blessed with outstanding centre halves. He has hyper-extended the knee.

"It is certainly serious enough to keep him out for who knows how long, we won't know until we diagnose it, but if it is ligament it may be the end [of his loan spell], it may not."

Sakho has made eight appearances since moving to Selhurst Park in January, with the club picking up 16 points in the Premier League during that period.

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
