Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has acknowledged that Mamadou Sakho will be out of action with a knee injury for the foreseeable future.

During the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Sakho was carried off on a stretcher after sustaining the problem and Allardyce has suggested that it could bring an end to his loan spell from Liverpool.

He is quoted by The Express as saying: "Our biggest problem is at centre half. Sakho with another knee injury but it is a good job we are blessed with outstanding centre halves. He has hyper-extended the knee.

"It is certainly serious enough to keep him out for who knows how long, we won't know until we diagnose it, but if it is ligament it may be the end [of his loan spell], it may not."

Sakho has made eight appearances since moving to Selhurst Park in January, with the club picking up 16 points in the Premier League during that period.