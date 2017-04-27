New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Crystal Palace eye Lille midfielder Soualiho Meite

Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Crystal Palace could move for Lille midfielder Soualiho Meita at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a summer move for French midfielder Soualiho Meite.

The 23-year-old is currently contracted to Ligue 1 side Lyon, although he has spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan with Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem - making 11 appearances for the club this term.

Liverpool and Everton have previously been linked with a move for Meite, but according to the Daily Mail, Palace boss Sam Allardyce wants to bring the defensive midfielder to Selhurst Park in this summer's transfer window.

The same report claims that Hull City made an £11m bid for the Frenchman in January, but Lille rebuffed the offer after learning that AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund were also in the race.

Meita joined Lille from Auxerre in the summer of 2013.

Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
PL clubs 'monitoring Hull's Jakupovic'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Soualiho Meite, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Harry Kane and Joel Ward in action during the FA Cup game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on February 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Result: Tottenham Hotspur see off Crystal Palace to keep up pressure on Chelsea
 Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Premier League clubs 'monitoring Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic'
Report: Palace eye Soualiho MeiteAllardyce: 'Sakho injury looks serious'Report: Palace to double Zaha's wagesPalace, West Ham battling for Lamine Kone?Team News: Walker, Davies return for Spurs
Allardyce: 'Tomkins out for season'Allardyce enjoying "best spell" as managerSakho defends himself over celebrationAllardyce: 'Crystal Palace not safe yet'Klopp urges Liverpool to learn from defeat
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Lille News
Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Report: Crystal Palace eye Lille midfielder Soualiho Meite
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Marseille's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa is pictured during the French L1 football match Evian (ETG) against Marseille (OM) on September 14, 2014
Pep Guardiola: 'Marcelo Bielsa best coach in the world'
Lille confirm Marcelo Bielsa appointmentLille move for Michy Batshuayi?Hazard scored 'drunk hat-trick', claims ex-teammateMatip to face three-week suspension?Saints seal club-record signing of Boufal
Boufal set for Southampton medicalSouthampton 'agree fee for Boufal'Sofiane Boufal 'nears Saints switch'Report: Arsenal want Sidibe from LilleBarca, Atletico 'to battle for Boufal'
> Lille Homepage
More Zulte Waregem News
Sam Allardyce watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Leicester City on April 15, 2017
Report: Crystal Palace eye Lille midfielder Soualiho Meite
 Chuks Aneke of Crewe in action during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Northern Section Final Second Leg match against Coventry City on February 20, 2013
MK Dons sign former Arsenal midfielder
 Sports Mole logo
Christophe Lepoint departs Charlton Athletic after five-month spell
Wolves eye Sylla move?Rosenthal joins Zulte WaregemThorgan Hazard eyes PL loan moveThorgan Hazard targets Chelsea returnEnglish loan for Hazard's brother?
Result: Zulte stun WiganHalf-Time Report: Wigan drawing with ZulteLive Commentary: Wigan 1-2 Zulte - as it happenedTeam News: Lee Nicholls retains Wigan Athletic placeCoyle eyes big European tie
> Zulte Waregem Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 