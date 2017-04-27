A report claims that Crystal Palace could move for Lille midfielder Soualiho Meita at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering a summer move for French midfielder Soualiho Meite.

The 23-year-old is currently contracted to Ligue 1 side Lyon, although he has spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan with Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem - making 11 appearances for the club this term.

Liverpool and Everton have previously been linked with a move for Meite, but according to the Daily Mail, Palace boss Sam Allardyce wants to bring the defensive midfielder to Selhurst Park in this summer's transfer window.

The same report claims that Hull City made an £11m bid for the Frenchman in January, but Lille rebuffed the offer after learning that AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund were also in the race.

Meita joined Lille from Auxerre in the summer of 2013.