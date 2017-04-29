Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha reveals that his mental strength was key to getting him through the frustration of not being given a chance to impress at Man United.

Wilfried Zaha has admitted that he is delighted to have kick-started his career at Crystal Palace after being left "hurt" by the criticism when failing to make an impact at Manchester United.

The 24-year-old endured a torrid time at Old Trafford after being handed just two Premier League appearances under David Moyes, who inherited the winger from former boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Zaha was given the chance to return to former club Palace on loan and then rejoined permanently in January 2015, managing to get his career back on track thanks to his most impressive campaign to date this time around.

Six goals and nine league assists has seen the Ivory Coast international linked with another big-money move in the coming months, this time to Tottenham Hotspur, but he claims that he feared the worst when being constantly overlooked at United.

"There was a point I was thinking, 'If I do not buck up, I could let this slip'," he told The Sun. "Before you know it, I could have been in League One. I knew that what happened at United should not define me as a person or player. It was about having a strong mentality and working hard.

"I'm at an age where I feel I have to start fulfilling my potential. People said I was not ready for my big move - but I didn't get the opportunity and was just branded a flop. I had to start again. I'm doing it for myself and also to show I'm a good player. Luckily, Palace have had love for me from the beginning.

"It is the team I could fall back on. I got settled there again and have kicked on ever since. It did hurt, the criticism. I had to be mentally strong. If I did not have the mental strength, I would not have recovered from all the fans' taunts during games and on social media. I had to believe in myself.

"And I had to have a team and manager that allows me to play - that is what has happened now. Players can come back stronger. Look at [Kevin] De Bruyne. Jose Mourinho got rid of him at Chelsea, he joined Wolfsburg, came to City and is now one of the best players in the Prem. Sometimes, the easiest route is not the best route. You come back stronger."

Zaha, who managed just 28 league minutes in a United shirt, was Ferguson's final signing as Red Devils manager.