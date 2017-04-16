General view of Old Trafford

Steve McClaren: 'Jose Mourinho wrong to criticise Luke Shaw'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Former Manchester United assistant Steve McClaren suggests that Jose Mourinho was wrong to publicly criticise Luke Shaw.
Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren has suggested that Jose Mourinho was wrong to publicly criticise Luke Shaw.

Mourinho has called Shaw's commitment, focus and ambition into question this season and claimed that the 21-year-old lacks the football intelligence to secure a regular place in his starting lineup.

Shaw has since vowed to prove the Portuguese boss wrong, but McClaren revealed that Mourinho's handling of the situation has been the opposite of how Sir Alex Ferguson would have dealt with it.

"He said publicly he would never, ever criticise his players. If we criticise any of our players when we're coming to sell them again then the public and the rest of football has a bad impression of that player," McClaren told BBC Radio Five Live.

"If you're looking to move Shaw on everyone will see that and be a little bit more worried - 'has he got an attitude problem, another problem, this problem or that problem'. I learned that from Sir Alex and tried to maintain that."

Shaw has made just eight Premier League starts this season, with only two of those coming since the turn of the year.

