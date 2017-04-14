Luke Shaw reveals that he told Jose Mourinho he is going to prove him wrong and plans to keep doing so as he aims to impress for Manchester United.

Luke Shaw has pledged to prove Jose Mourinho wrong following the Manchester United manager's public criticism of the young defender.

The Portuguese coach voiced his concerns with Shaw's "focus and ambition" earlier this month, believing the 21-year-old to be "a long way behind" some of his teammates at Old Trafford.

The criticism came after the left-back, who suffered a double leg fracture in September 2015, made just one appearance for Man United since the end of January, but has since returned to the squad.

Shaw told Sky Sports News: "The criticism was very hard but I've had it before. But this time around I dealt with it better.

"When I first came to United there was a lot of discussion about me and that was hard, it was something that was new to me. I was used to positive feedback and comments in the media but coming to United everything changed, there was negativity.

"I took that badly and it knocked me down a bit but this time I've come back wanting to fight and I want to prove everyone wrong. I said to the manager 'I'm going to prove you wrong'. I believe and want to do that, not just for myself but for the fans that have been behind me and supported me through this time."

Shaw was handed his first start in five weeks in Man United's 3-0 victory at Sunderland last weekend, playing 61 minutes at the Stadium of Light.