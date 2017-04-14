General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Luke Shaw: 'I told Jose Mourinho I am going to prove him wrong'

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Luke Shaw reveals that he told Jose Mourinho he is going to prove him wrong and plans to keep doing so as he aims to impress for Manchester United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 15:23 UK

Luke Shaw has pledged to prove Jose Mourinho wrong following the Manchester United manager's public criticism of the young defender.

The Portuguese coach voiced his concerns with Shaw's "focus and ambition" earlier this month, believing the 21-year-old to be "a long way behind" some of his teammates at Old Trafford.

The criticism came after the left-back, who suffered a double leg fracture in September 2015, made just one appearance for Man United since the end of January, but has since returned to the squad.

Shaw told Sky Sports News: "The criticism was very hard but I've had it before. But this time around I dealt with it better.

"When I first came to United there was a lot of discussion about me and that was hard, it was something that was new to me. I was used to positive feedback and comments in the media but coming to United everything changed, there was negativity.

"I took that badly and it knocked me down a bit but this time I've come back wanting to fight and I want to prove everyone wrong. I said to the manager 'I'm going to prove you wrong'. I believe and want to do that, not just for myself but for the fans that have been behind me and supported me through this time."

Shaw was handed his first start in five weeks in Man United's 3-0 victory at Sunderland last weekend, playing 61 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho slams Man United attackers
>
View our homepages for Luke Shaw, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to move for Porto striker Andre Silva?
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Manchester United pegged back in Brussels
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho criticises Manchester United attackers for failing to kill off Anderlecht
Shaw: 'I told Mourinho I would prove him wrong'Carrick: 'We should have beaten Anderlecht'Team News: Three changes for Man United at AnderlechtLive Commentary: Anderlecht 1-1 Man United - as it happenedMourinho: 'Ibra motivated for Europa'
Bongonda eyes Man United, Chelsea moveReport: Man United want Kroos for De GeaUnited 'need Champions League to keep Ibrahimovic'Mourinho will not rest players for Chelsea matchSecurity stepped up for United's Europa tie
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 