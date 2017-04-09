Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Ndong (85')
Larsson (43')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Ibrahimovic (30'), Mkhitaryan (46'), Rashford (89')
Shaw (15'), Lingard (64'), Fellaini (79'), Martial (82'), Darmian (92')

Result: Manchester United beat Sunderland to heap further misery on David Moyes

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United move into fifth place in the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win away at 10-man Sunderland.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 15:47 UK

Manchester United have eased to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Sunderland to move into fifth place in the Premier League table.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring for United before Sebastian Larsson was dismissed for Sunderland just before the break, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford both added goals in the second half to confirm an easy three points at the Stadium of Light.

The result also represents Sunderland's sixth defeat in seven games and they have now failed to score in 15 halves of football.

The general consensus was that Sunderland required a fast start in the North-East, but Jesse Lingard almost fired the visitors ahead on three minutes with a 25-yard strike which was saved by Jordan Pickford.

United were generally having more of the play, but they were struggling to create many clear-cut chances and that allowed Sunderland back into the contest.

Bryan Oviedo sent a weak free kick straight into the hands of Sergio Romero - a replacement for the injured David de Gea - while Lee Cattermole also had a driven effort easily saved by the goalkeeper.

However, just as Sunderland were beginning to get on top, United hit back through Lingard, who was only denied by a fine save to his left by Pickford, and a minute later, Jose Mourinho's side were ahead.

After picking up the ball on the edge of the area, Ibrahimovic held off the attentions of a defender before firing a venomous shot into the far corner of the net from 20 yards out.

United had further chances to extend their advantage through Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini, but Sunderland almost equalised through Victor Anichebe who held off Eric Bailly inside the penalty area before seeing his close-range flick diverted wide by Romero.

Just before the interval, Sunderland were controversially reduced to 10 men when Larsson was sent off for what was deemed a studs-up challenge on Ander Herrera, but it was the kind of decision which was left open to interpretation, rather than the call being an obvious one for the referee.

Sunderland needed to return for the second half with the first intention of avoiding conceding a second but they only held out for 45 seconds after the restart as United effectively made sure of the three points.

After receiving a pass from Shaw, Mkhitaryan bided his time in the penalty area before driving a low effort into the far corner of the net from 14 yards out.

The Black Cats initially responded well to going further behind, but it was not long before United attempted to turn the screw and put themselves out of sight.

Herrera fired over from distance before Pogba sent the ball in the same direction with a volley after being teed up by Ibrahimovic, while at the other end, Jermain Defoe directed a free kick straight at Romero.

Defoe also powered an effort over the crossbar from the edge of the box, but the majority of the closing stages belonged to United, with Mourinho introducing both Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Pogba curled a free kick marginally wide of the post, but with a minute of normal time remaining, Rashford ended his long run without a goal in the top flight.

After playing a one-two with Ibrahimovic, the young English striker sent a shot into the bottom corner from 12 yards to seal a routine win for his side and condemn Sunderland to another setback in the Premier League.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford celebrates with Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial after scoring during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho bemoans lack of attacking quality
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Pickford, Sergio Romero, David de Gea, Lee Cattermole, Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Victor Anichebe, Eric Bailly, Sebastian Larsson, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jermain Defoe, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Sunderland to heap further misery on David Moyes
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Phil Thompson: 'Jose Mourinho at risk of losing dressing room'
Mourinho: 'We resisted Saturday's results'Carrick: 'It just didn't work out with Moyes'Ben Brereton on radar of Arsenal?Ibrahimovic: 'Mourinho doing all he can'Team News: Fellaini skippers United against Sunderland
Mourinho compares Defoe to IbrahimovicMourinho ready to pounce for unsettled Ozil?Report: Man United, PSG join Lloris raceMourinho bemoans lack of attacking qualityBryan Robson: 'Pogba is captain material'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Sunderland News
David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Sunderland to heap further misery on David Moyes
 Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini in action during the Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Team News: Marouane Fellaini skippers Manchester United against Sunderland
Mourinho compares Defoe to IbrahimovicMoyes: 'Sunderland close to desperation'Mourinho: 'I have decided Januzaj future'Mourinho "has sympathy" for David MoyesPreview: Sunderland vs. Manchester United
Van Aanholt reveals Sunderland problemsCattermole urges Sunderland to fightCancer sufferer Lowery awarded Grand National placeMoyes "surprised" by reaction to 'slap' controversyShakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton321410853341952
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Leicester CityLeicester31107143747-1037
11Watford31107143652-1637
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 