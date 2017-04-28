Yaya Toure predicts that Manchester City will be "much, much stronger" next season, while Manchester United will only improve if they "attack a little bit more".

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said that he 'hopes Manchester United attack more' in the Premier League next season after playing out a flat goalless draw on Thursday night.

The Red Devils went with their now-familiar defensive ploy under manager Jose Mourinho away to a top-four rival, restricting their neighbours to minimal efforts on goal and escaping with a point.

United recorded just 30.8-per-cent possession at the Etihad Stadium, which is their lowest amount since Opta started compiling stats in 2003, and Toure believes that a change of mentality is required if they are to improve next season.

Asked if he expected to see both Manchester clubs mount a strong challenge this time around, the Ivorian is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "Yes, for sure. United are building something very interesting.

"We have to be aware of that but I think City are ­going to be much, much stronger as well. Next year we are going to ­expect more and I hope United are going to attack a little bit more."

City occupy fourth place in the Premier League table, sitting one point above United with five games left to play.