Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017
Yaya Toure predicts that Manchester City will be "much, much stronger" next season, while Manchester United will only improve if they "attack a little bit more".
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said that he 'hopes Manchester United attack more' in the Premier League next season after playing out a flat goalless draw on Thursday night.

The Red Devils went with their now-familiar defensive ploy under manager Jose Mourinho away to a top-four rival, restricting their neighbours to minimal efforts on goal and escaping with a point.

United recorded just 30.8-per-cent possession at the Etihad Stadium, which is their lowest amount since Opta started compiling stats in 2003, and Toure believes that a change of mentality is required if they are to improve next season.

Asked if he expected to see both Manchester clubs mount a strong challenge this time around, the Ivorian is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "Yes, for sure. United are building something very interesting.

"We have to be aware of that but I think City are ­going to be much, much stronger as well. Next year we are going to ­expect more and I hope United are going to attack a little bit more."

City occupy fourth place in the Premier League table, sitting one point above United with five games left to play.

