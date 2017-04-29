There is only likely to be one outcome if Alexis Sanchez asks to leave Arsenal in the summer, according to West Ham United vice-chairwoman Karren Brady.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has a big decision to make over the Chilean's future, as he is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract and has held off agreeing fresh terms.

A number of clubs have reportedly shown an interest in signing Sanchez for a cut-price fee, and Brady feels that there is only going to be one outcome if his head is turned by one of those interested suitors.

Writing in her column for The Sun, Brady said: "Stick or twist? That's the Arsenal dilemma over Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean forward is demanding weekly gushers of money to stay.

"Manager Arsene Wenger says, if the worst came to the worst, he'd stick with Sanchez until his contract runs out next summer. But what of the likely £50m Arsenal will sacrifice by not selling fairly soon.

"That isn't [Stan] Kroenke mathematics. If the player is determined to go, then in my experience he will."

Sanchez has contributed directly to 28 Premier League goals this season, as well as netting five times in cup competitions.