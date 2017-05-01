General view of White Hart Lane

Alan Pardew admits that he is "surprised" by Tottenham Hotspur's position in the Premier League table.
Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has admitted that he is "surprised" that Tottenham Hotspur are close to sealing second place in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are four points adrift of leaders Chelsea with four games left to play before the season comes to a close.

Tottenham can still stun the Blues by winning the title, but considering that Antonio Conte's men do not face any of the top seven teams in their run-in, they are firm favourites for the crown.

Spurs still have plenty to be proud of as they have secured a record points haul of 77 so far this season.

While on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Pardew said: "With four games to go if someone said to me at the start of the season Spurs would more or less have wrapped up the runners-up spot [by now] I'd have been surprised."

The North London outfit need two draws to guarantee second spot.

