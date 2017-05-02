New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Kieran Trippier 'to be offered new Tottenham Hotspur contract'

Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Watford at White Hart Lane on February 6, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to offer Kieran Trippier a new contract.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to offer right-back Kieran Trippier a new contract.

The 26-year-old has started just four Premier League games this season, but he was given the nod ahead of Kyle Walker for Sunday's 2-0 victory over Arsenal at White Hart Lane.

Trippier was also preferred to start in Spurs' FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, in which Mauricio Pochettino's side were beaten 4-2 at Wembley last month.

According to ESPN, the North London outfit are keen to tie down the former Burnley player to a new long-term contract, despite still having three years left on his current deal.

Trippier joined the club in 2015 in a reported £3.5m deal.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
Read Next:
Tottenham 'ease pursuit of Zaha'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Toby Alderweireld 'will only sign new Tottenham deal if release clause added'
 Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino shake hands prior to the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Arsenal - as it happened
 Kieran Trippier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Watford at White Hart Lane on February 6, 2016
Kieran Trippier 'to be offered new Tottenham Hotspur contract'
Tottenham 'ease pursuit of Zaha'Pardew "surprised" by Tottenham surgeCarragher: 'Spurs unlucky in title race'Report: PL giants join Schick raceVertonghen "very proud" of Spurs display
Cech: 'Arsenal top-four hopes all but over'Bilic: Spurs "best team in the league"Silva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'Wenger: 'Tottenham deserved to win'Pochettino aiming to put pressure on Chelsea
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 