Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to offer right-back Kieran Trippier a new contract.

The 26-year-old has started just four Premier League games this season, but he was given the nod ahead of Kyle Walker for Sunday's 2-0 victory over Arsenal at White Hart Lane.

Trippier was also preferred to start in Spurs' FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, in which Mauricio Pochettino's side were beaten 4-2 at Wembley last month.

According to ESPN, the North London outfit are keen to tie down the former Burnley player to a new long-term contract, despite still having three years left on his current deal.

Trippier joined the club in 2015 in a reported £3.5m deal.