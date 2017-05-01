Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Sampdoria forward Patrick Schick at the end of the season.
The 21-year-old, who has also been linked with moves to Juventus and Inter Milan, is believed to have a £21m release clause inserted into his current contract.
Towards the end of last month, it was claimed that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was preparing to launch a move for the Czech Republic international at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, both Manchester clubs, in addition to Chelsea and Arsenal have all been watching Schick in recent weeks.
Schick, who has netted 11 Serie A goals this season, came through the youth system at Sparta Prague, spending two years in their first team before making the move to Sampdoria last summer.