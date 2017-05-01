A report claims that Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal join Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Sampdoria forward Patrick Schick.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Sampdoria forward Patrick Schick at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who has also been linked with moves to Juventus and Inter Milan, is believed to have a £21m release clause inserted into his current contract.

Towards the end of last month, it was claimed that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was preparing to launch a move for the Czech Republic international at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, both Manchester clubs, in addition to Chelsea and Arsenal have all been watching Schick in recent weeks.

Schick, who has netted 11 Serie A goals this season, came through the youth system at Sparta Prague, spending two years in their first team before making the move to Sampdoria last summer.