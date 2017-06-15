Watford are reportedly interested in signing Juventus goalkeeper Norberto Neto this summer, but could face competition from the likes of Napoli and Valencia.

Watford have reportedly identified Juventus goalkeeper Norberto Neto as a possible transfer target this summer.

The 27-year-old has been understudy of Gianluigi Buffon in Turin for the past two seasons but could see his time at the club come to an end as the Serie A champions eye a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Buffon is expected to retire at the end of next season and Juventus are understood to see Szczesny as a move viable replacement than Neto for the long-serving Italian.

Tuttosport reports that Watford are interested in the Brazilian, although the Premier League outfit could face competition for his signature from Napoli and Valencia.

New Watford boss Marco Silva is keen to bring in a new goalkeeper to provide competition for current number one Heurelho Gomes, and a bid of £8m could be enough to prise Neto away from the Juventus Stadium.

Neto has made just 11 Serie A appearances during his two-year stay at Juventus.