Dani Alves: 'Paulo Dybala will have to leave Juventus one day'

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Juventus full-back Dani Alves believes that Paulo Dybala "will have to leave to improve", but hopes to see him remain at the club for the time being.
Dani Alves has told Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala that he will "have to leave" the club if he is to take the next step in his career.

The Argentina international enjoyed an impressive campaign last time out, playing a direct part in 26 goals in all competitions as the Bianconeri fell just short in their bid to win a famous treble.

Dybala is certainly not short of potential suitors, having been linked to a number of heavyweight sides across the continent, but Alves hopes that the forward delays his decision to move on.

"We have talked and I told him that one day he will have to leave to improve," he told Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo.

"He is a jewel that will blossom. We talked so many times about it and I said one day, I don't know when, that he will have to leave Juventus if he is to improve even more."

Dybala signed a new long-term contract with Juve earlier this year and recently described himself as "very happy" in Turin.

