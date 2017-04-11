Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Juventus
3-0
Barcelona
Dybala (7', 22'), Chiellini (55')
Alves (28'), Mandzukic (63'), Khedira (74'), Lemina (91')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Suarez (53'), Iniesta (57'), Umtiti (91')

Paulo Dybala "very happy at Juventus"

Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Juventus and Bayern Munich on February 22, 2016
© AFP
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says that he is "very close" to signing a new deal with the Italian champions.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Paulo Dybala has insisted that he is "very happy at Juventus" and revealed that he is "very close" to signing a new long-term contract with the Italian champions.

Dybala has been strongly linked with a move to Spain in recent months, and he again showed his potential with two goals in Juventus' 3-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

However, the 23-year-old has pledged his future to the Serie A giants, in addition to revealing his delight after Tuesday's impressive showing in Turin.

"I'm very happy at Juventus, my renewal is very close and I want to take advantage of what I'm experiencing here," Dybala told Mega. "I'll try to give a lot of joy to my fans.

"We knew it was going to be a game like this, Barcelona left many spaces behind, attacked a lot and left gaps that we knew we had to take advantage of. We were lethal. With Chiellini's goal, we were able to kill off the match and we secured a positive result."

Dybala, who still has three years left to run on his current contract, has scored 16 times in 35 appearances for Juventus this season.

Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus Vs Bologna on October 4, 2015
