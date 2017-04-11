Paulo Dybala "very happy at Juventus"

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says that he is "very close" to signing a new deal with the Italian champions.

Paulo Dybala has insisted that he is "very happy at Juventus" and revealed that he is "very close" to signing a new long-term contract with the Italian champions.

Dybala has been strongly linked with a move to Spain in recent months, and he again showed his potential with two goals in Juventus' 3-0 win over Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

However, the 23-year-old has pledged his future to the Serie A giants, in addition to revealing his delight after Tuesday's impressive showing in Turin.

"I'm very happy at Juventus, my renewal is very close and I want to take advantage of what I'm experiencing here," Dybala told Mega. "I'll try to give a lot of joy to my fans.

"We knew it was going to be a game like this, Barcelona left many spaces behind, attacked a lot and left gaps that we knew we had to take advantage of. We were lethal. With Chiellini's goal, we were able to kill off the match and we secured a positive result."

Dybala, who still has three years left to run on his current contract, has scored 16 times in 35 appearances for Juventus this season.