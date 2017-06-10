New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea learn asking price for Juventus defender Alex Sandro?

Juventus's Alex Sandro and West Ham United's Martin Samuelson in a pre-season friendly on August 7, 2016
Chelsea reportedly learn what fee they will have to pay Juventus if they want to sign defender Alex Sandro during the summer transfer window.
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Juventus have reportedly indicated that they will not accept anything less than £52m for defender Alex Sandro.

Earlier this week, it was suggested that Chelsea had identified the left-sided player as potential competition for wing-back Marcos Alonso.

According to the London Evening Standard, Juventus do not want to sell the Brazilian but have suggested what price it will take for any deal to be considered.

Since leaving Porto for Turin in 2015, Sandro has netted five goals in 74 appearances, with two league and cup doubles being won during that period.

However, he was unable to help Juventus make it a treble last weekend as Real Madrid claimed a 4-1 victory over the Italian side in the Champions League final.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Dani Alves, who plays on the opposite flank to Sandro.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea keen on Mahrez, Sandro?
