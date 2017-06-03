Chelsea considering move for Dani Alves?

New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Juventus defender Dani Alves during the January transfer window.
Saturday, June 3, 2017

Juventus defender Dani Alves has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea.

Alves has enjoyed a stellar first campaign with the Italian giants, making 32 appearances in all competitions during a period where the club are on the brink of completing a Serie A and Champions League double.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has taken an interest in the Brazilian after it emerged that the 34-year-old may be available in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the former Barcelona man, but it has been suggested that Conte may see Alves as the right man to provide competition for Victor Moses at right wing-back.

While Alves is a first-team regular at Juventus, he is unlikely to command a sizeable fee due to his age and because he only has 12 months remaining on his contract.

Alves has previously indicated that he would like to experience English football at some stage in his career.

Antonio Conte and windswept Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Conte: 'Arsenal surprised Chelsea'
