Chelsea considering move for Dani Alves?

Juventus defender Dani Alves has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea.

Alves has enjoyed a stellar first campaign with the Italian giants, making 32 appearances in all competitions during a period where the club are on the brink of completing a Serie A and Champions League double.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has taken an interest in the Brazilian after it emerged that the 34-year-old may be available in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the former Barcelona man, but it has been suggested that Conte may see Alves as the right man to provide competition for Victor Moses at right wing-back.

While Alves is a first-team regular at Juventus, he is unlikely to command a sizeable fee due to his age and because he only has 12 months remaining on his contract.

Alves has previously indicated that he would like to experience English football at some stage in his career.