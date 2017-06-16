New Transfer Talk header

Lee Camp leaves Rotherham United to sign for Cardiff City

Lee Camp of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on April 6, 2013
Cardiff City announce that they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Lee Camp from Rotherham United.
Goalkeeper Lee Camp has signed a two-year contract with Cardiff City after making the decision to leave Rotherham United.

Camp had made 60 appearances in all competitions for the Millers since joining the club in 2015, but he has now secured a reunion with Neil Warnock, whom he played under when the Bluebirds boss was at the New York Stadium.

The 32-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm really pleased to have signed for Cardiff City. The manager has always been fantastic with me and I'm delighted to work with him again.

"Having worked with him previously too, I've already got a really good relationship with Andy Dibble (Cardiff goalkeeping coach). He knows how to get the best out of me and we bounce off one another.

"I'm looking forward to playing in front of the Cardiff City supporters."

Camp will compete for the number-one jersey with fellow summer signing Neil Etheridge and Brian Murphy.

A general view of the ground prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on November 1, 2014
Lee Camp of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on April 6, 2013
Lee Camp leaves Rotherham United to sign for Cardiff City
Lee Camp of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on April 6, 2013
Lee Camp leaves Rotherham United to sign for Cardiff City
