Everton and Newcastle United are currently considering whether to launch a bid for Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour.

Abdennour has spent the last two seasons at the Mestalla, but he has made just 43 appearances in all competitions during that time.

According to Foot Mercato, he is one of a number of players who could be allowed to leave the La Liga outfit during the summer, and that is said to have alerted both the Toffees and the Magpies.

Everton are expected to launch a spending spree this summer and despite £54m being spent to secure the signatures of Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen, more signings are expected.

Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka will turn 33 and 35 respectively in August, leaving manager Ronald Koeman to look for potential long-term replacements.

Newcastle have a number of options at centre-back, but boss Rafael Benitez is allegedly keen on adding quality over quantity ahead of their return to the Premier League.

It has been claimed that any club interested in the 27-year-old will have to pay €15m (£13.13m).