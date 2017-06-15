New Transfer Talk header

Everton complete Davy Klaassen signing on five-year deal

Everton complete the signing of Netherlands international Davy Klaassen on a five-year deal from Ajax.
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Everton have completed the signing of Ajax captain Davy Klaassen on a long-term contract.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joins the Toffees for €27m (£23.6m), penning a five-year deal that keeps him at Goodison Park until June 2022.

Klaassen ends a 13-year association with Ajax, during which time he came through the ranks and went on to score 49 goals in 163 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit.

"I've walked around the training ground and talked with a few people and it feels good. I spoke a few weeks ago with Ronald Koeman about Everton. I wanted to come here and check if this was the right club for me and since I came here I feel so happy. It's a great club," he told Everton's official website.

"The moment that I spoke with the manager directly I got a good feeling. He's an honest guy, we talked about the club, about the way he wants to play and that gave me a positive feeling. I talked to him about the club and everything we want to achieve and he was really positive. It's difficult to leave Ajax but I think this is a good step for me now and I'm really looking forward to my time here.

"I'm an attacking midfielder player who likes to get in the box. I also like to be aggressive on the field and press all the time. I like to score and create goals and I like to win. I want us to get better and better as a team and we will see where we go, but I have a good feeling about it."

Koeman added: "I'm delighted we've been able to bring Davy to Everton. He's a player who is only 24 but has a lot of experience and is a leader on the pitch. He has already captained Ajax for two seasons and that shows you the type of person he is.

"He is hardworking, likes to press and, of course, will give us more creativity and goals. It is another major signing for Everton Football Club and I am really happy we have been able to complete the deal so early in the summer."

Klaassen becomes Everton's second signing of the day following the club-record capture of Jordan Pickford from Sunderland.

