Phil Jagielka 'unsure' of Everton future

Everton captain Phil Jagielka shouts during the Premier League match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Experienced centre-back Phil Jagielka admits that he is 'unsure' of his future at Everton, with the 34-year-old's contract expiring next summer.
By , European Football Editor
Experienced centre-back Phil Jagielka has admitted that he is 'unsure' of his future at Everton.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Toffees from Sheffield United in the summer of 2007, will see his current contract at Goodison Park expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

It has been claimed that Everton boss Ronald Koeman will be in the market for at least one new centre-back this summer, but Jagielka is confident that he can still operate at the highest level.

"It is not really about me and what I hope. Obviously I will get time off with the rest of the lads and prepare myself to go back for pre-season and see where the land lies," Jagielka told Sky Sports News.

"I am delighted to be here. I have been here a long time now. I have got at least one more year on my contract and I feel as though I have got a lot more football in me. It is up to me to come back in pre-season and prove to the manager that I am not too bad and hopefully I can stick around."

Jagielka has scored three times in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

Marouane Fellaini and Marten de Roon in action during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
