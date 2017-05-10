Phil Jagielka 'unsure' of Everton future

Experienced centre-back Phil Jagielka admits that he is 'unsure' of his future at Everton, with the 34-year-old's contract expiring next summer.

Experienced centre-back Phil Jagielka has admitted that he is 'unsure' of his future at Everton.

The 34-year-old, who joined the Toffees from Sheffield United in the summer of 2007, will see his current contract at Goodison Park expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

It has been claimed that Everton boss Ronald Koeman will be in the market for at least one new centre-back this summer, but Jagielka is confident that he can still operate at the highest level.

"It is not really about me and what I hope. Obviously I will get time off with the rest of the lads and prepare myself to go back for pre-season and see where the land lies," Jagielka told Sky Sports News.

"I am delighted to be here. I have been here a long time now. I have got at least one more year on my contract and I feel as though I have got a lot more football in me. It is up to me to come back in pre-season and prove to the manager that I am not too bad and hopefully I can stick around."

Jagielka has scored three times in 25 Premier League appearances this season.