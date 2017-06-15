Everton are on the verge of completing a deal to sign AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang for a reported £16m.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Watford, where he scored two goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

The France Under-21 international is now on the verge of completing a permanent switch to England, with Everton ready to spend a reported £16m to secure his signature.

The forward was at the club's Finch Farm training ground to undergo a medical ahead of the move this afternoon, alongside fellow prospective new signing Davy Klaassen.

Klaassen is expected to complete a £26m switch from Ajax in the coming days, which would see the Toffees take their summer spending to £72m should they also add Niang to their £30m capture of Jordan Pickford.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is also understood to be keen on Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez as he looks to develop a squad capable of challenging for the top four next season.