Mbaye Niang and Marcelo Brozovic in action during the Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter Milan on January 31, 2016
Everton are on the verge of completing a deal to sign AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang for a reported £16m.
Everton are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign M'Baye Niang from AC Milan this summer.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Watford, where he scored two goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

The France Under-21 international is now on the verge of completing a permanent switch to England, with Everton ready to spend a reported £16m to secure his signature.

The forward was at the club's Finch Farm training ground to undergo a medical ahead of the move this afternoon, alongside fellow prospective new signing Davy Klaassen.

Klaassen is expected to complete a £26m switch from Ajax in the coming days, which would see the Toffees take their summer spending to £72m should they also add Niang to their £30m capture of Jordan Pickford.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is also understood to be keen on Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez as he looks to develop a squad capable of challenging for the top four next season.

Carlos Bacca of AC Milan is challenged by Lucas Nahuel Castro of AC Chievo Verona during the Serie A match between AC Milan and AC Chievo Verona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 28, 2015 in Milan, Italy.
