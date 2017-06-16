Leicester City are reportedly close to completing a £2m deal to sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City.

Leicester City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City.

The 32-year-old played 22 Premier League games for the Tigers last season but was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation to the Championship.

Jakupovic has a year left on his current contract at the KCOM Stadium, but BBC Sport reports that he is on the verge of completing a £2m transfer to 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester.

The move would likely see the goalkeeper serve as a back-up to Kasper Schmeichel at the King Power Stadium, with the future of Ron-Robert Zieler still uncertain.

Jakupovic, who has played at international level for both Switzerland and Bosnia, would become the second player to join Leicester from Hull following the £17m arrival of Harry Maguire on Thursday.