Leicester City 'closing in on Eldin Jakupovic signing'

Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after saving a late penalty in the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City are reportedly close to completing a £2m deal to sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 14:13 UK

Leicester City are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City.

The 32-year-old played 22 Premier League games for the Tigers last season but was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation to the Championship.

Jakupovic has a year left on his current contract at the KCOM Stadium, but BBC Sport reports that he is on the verge of completing a £2m transfer to 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester.

The move would likely see the goalkeeper serve as a back-up to Kasper Schmeichel at the King Power Stadium, with the future of Ron-Robert Zieler still uncertain.

Jakupovic, who has played at international level for both Switzerland and Bosnia, would become the second player to join Leicester from Hull following the £17m arrival of Harry Maguire on Thursday.

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Leicester City complete Maguire signing
>
