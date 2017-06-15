New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City complete Harry Maguire signing

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Leicester City complete the signing of Hull City defender Harry Maguire on a five-year deal.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 16:43 UK

Leicester City have completed the signing of Hull City defender Harry Maguire on a five-year deal.

Since Hull's relegation to the Championship was confirmed, it was considered inevitable that Maguire would leave the KCOM Stadium and at one stage, he was linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, with the need to strengthen in defence, Leicester moved quickly to sign the 24-year-old who has signed a contract until 2022.

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester have shelled out a fee of £17m in order to sign the central defender, who can also be used at right-back.

Maguire cost the Tigers just £2.5m when he joined the club in 2014, but he leaves for nearly seven times the fee having made 75 appearances in all competitions.

> Leicester City Homepage
