A report claims that contract talks between Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea stall over the Belgian goalkeeper's wage demands.

Contract talks between Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea have reportedly stalled over the Belgian goalkeeper's wage demands.

Courtois, 25, still has two years remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but it is understood that Chelsea are desperate for the stopper to pen fresh terms ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, according to The Times, negotiations between the player and club have stalled after Courtois signalled that he wanted a contract in the region of £200,000 a week, which is double what he currently earns in the English capital.

Eden Hazard is Chelsea's top earner on £200,000 a week, and the report claims that Courtois believes that he should be given parity after establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the last couple of seasons.

The Belgian joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011, but spent three years on loan at Atletico Madrid before returning to replace Petr Cech as the club's number one for the 2014-15 season.