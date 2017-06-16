New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Thibaut Courtois 'sees Chelsea contract talks stall'

Thibaut Courtois pulls off a fingertip save during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that contract talks between Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea stall over the Belgian goalkeeper's wage demands.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 12:41 UK

Contract talks between Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea have reportedly stalled over the Belgian goalkeeper's wage demands.

Courtois, 25, still has two years remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but it is understood that Chelsea are desperate for the stopper to pen fresh terms ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, according to The Times, negotiations between the player and club have stalled after Courtois signalled that he wanted a contract in the region of £200,000 a week, which is double what he currently earns in the English capital.

Eden Hazard is Chelsea's top earner on £200,000 a week, and the report claims that Courtois believes that he should be given parity after establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world over the last couple of seasons.

The Belgian joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011, but spent three years on loan at Atletico Madrid before returning to replace Petr Cech as the club's number one for the 2014-15 season.

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea consider move for Lorenzo Insigne?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Petr Cech, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Antonio Conte 'fully committed to Chelsea'
 Antonio Conte celebrates Chelsea's Premier League win over Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea to announce 'mystery signing' on July 1
 Legia's Tomasz Jodlowiec (R), Michal Pazdan(L), Jakub Rzezniczak (2nd L) vie for the ball with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly during the UEFA Europa League first-leg Group D football match Legia Warszawa v SSC Napoli in Warsaw, Poland on October 1, 2015
Chelsea 'make £53m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly'
Doncaster sign Chelsea youngster KiwomyaCourtois 'sees Chelsea talks stall'Report: Sevilla pursuing Kurt ZoumaConte 'refusing to budge on Costa'N'Golo Kante reveals PSG offer
Koulibaly agent hints at Chelsea moveCosta 'unlikely to return to Brazil'Barber: 'Abraham isn't only Brighton target'Pochettino "excited" about Chelsea clashArsenal 'will not sell Sanchez to PL rival'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 