Report: Manchester United fall short with second Ivan Perisic bid

Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
A report claims that Inter Milan have knocked back a second bid from Manchester United for winger Ivan Perisic, as they continue to hold out for £44m.
Manchester United have reportedly had a £39m bid for Ivan Perisic knocked back by Inter Milan as they are refusing to budge on their £44m valuation.

The Italian club confirmed last month that the Red Devils have shown an interest in the versatile attacker, who is also reportedly on the radar of Chelsea.

This tug-of-war between the Premier League rivals for the Croatia international has helped to drive up his price tag and, according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Inter are therefore confident of seeing an even bigger offer made this summer.

It is claimed that United's £39m bid was the second they have made this month, following on from the £36m previously offered, but they are still £5m short.

Inter could be forced to budge, however, as they are looking to offload Perisic - the scorer of 10 Serie A goals last season - before the end of the month to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements.

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
