Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic

Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Manchester United have yet to make a formal approach for Ivan Perisic "but their interest is there", according to Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio.
Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 at 12:06 UK

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that Manchester United are one of the sides interested in signing winger Ivan Perisic this summer.

Reports emerged over the weekend suggesting that the Red Devils had made an initial approach to purchase the Croatia international, who is also understood to be a target for Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Inter are reportedly holding out for a fee of between £40-£50m for their star asset, looking to use the growing interest in him to drive up his price tag, with United now confirmed to be in the running to land his signature.

"[United] haven't made us an official offer for Perisic but their interest is there," Ausilio told Premium Sport. "We want to improve Inter and this is why we do not have any sellable or un-sellable players as of now.

"We know that we already have many important players within our roster like Perisic and before we decide to sell him, we have to think about what's best for Inter.

"For me we have an as good squad or maybe even a better squad than most of the teams who finished ahead of us. We don't need all that much, we will certainly make some moves but we will first have to see what our new coach will want."

Perisic, who netted 10 goals in Serie A this season, cost Inter £14.5m when joining from Wolfsburg two years ago.

expand
 