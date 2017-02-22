Chelsea will reportedly send a scout to watch Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic this Sunday.

Chelsea appear to be stepping up their interest in Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic as they have reportedly told one of their scouts to watch the winger in action this weekend.

The 28-year-old has been linked to numerous clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, over the past few months.

Perisic, who joined Inter from Wolfsburg in 2015, has scored seven Serie A goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, a Chelsea scout will head to the San Siro this weekend to keep a close eye on Perisic's performance against Roma.

The West London outfit could encounter difficulties when trying to sign him given that Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio recently insisted that the club will not sell because Perisic is one of their "best players".

The winger is believed to be valued at around £30m.