Inter Milan reportedly want £50m for winger Ivan Perisic, substantially more than Manchester United are said to have offered, with Chelsea the latest to show an interest.

Manchester United reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea for the signature of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

Reports emerged overnight suggesting that United had made initial contact with the fallen Italian giants over a potential £39m transfer.

According to Sky Sport Italia, however, Inter want at least £50m for the midfielder and will use the fresh interest from Chelsea to help bump up his valuation.

Perisic, who is also rumoured to be on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain, cost Inter just £14.5m when joining from Wolfsburg two years ago.

The Nerazzurri need to balance the books, though, and the same report suggests that Federico Bernardeschi or Domenico Berardi - of Fiorentina and Sassuolo respectively - have already been eyed up as replacements.

Perisic has scored 19 goals in 77 appearances for Inter, 10 of which came in the Italian top flight this season.