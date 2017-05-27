New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United 'in talks to sign Ivan Perisic'

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United reportedly enter negotiations with Inter Milan over a deal for Croatian international winger Ivan Perisic.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 23:39 UK

Manchester United have reportedly entered talks with Inter Milan over the possibility of signing winger Ivan Perisic this summer.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro as Inter consider cashing in on him in order to raise money for other transfer targets.

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be keen on the Croatia international, but the player himself reportedly prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Perisic is understood to be available for around €45m (£39.3m) plus performance-related bonuses, although a swap deal with PSG's Angel di Maria had been mooted as a possible option.

However, Sky Sports News reports that United have now begun negotiations with Inter Milan over a possible deal for the forward, who scored 10 goals and created 10 more in 41 appearances for Inter this season.

Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg for €19m (£16.6m) in 2015, making 77 appearances and scoring 19 goals since his arrival.

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Read Next:
Report: Man United open Lucas Moura talks
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ivan Perisic, Angel di Maria, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Michael Carrick signs new Manchester United contract
 Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Report: Manchester United open talks with midfielder Lucas Moura
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Antoine Griezmann deal out of my hands'
Man Utd 'in talks to sign Ivan Perisic'Agent: 'Ibrahimovic to remain in Europe'Pogba agent Mino Raiola slams "fake news"Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonAntoine Griezmann dampens talk of move
Fellaini: 'I'd break my foot for Mourinho'Mourinho: 'Youngsters harder to motivate'Darmian hopes to extend Man United spellMourinho "delighted" with Valencia extensionRomero eyeing number one spot for United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Manchester United 'in talks to sign Ivan Perisic'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea chose Tammy Abraham over Gabriel Barbosa?
 Gareth Bale celebrates with Pepe during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Inter Milan 'lead race for Pepe'
Diego Simeone to stay at Atletico MadridPochettino: 'I am staying at Spurs'Inter in talks with Spurs over Pochettino?Diego Simeone hints at Atletico stayInter 'prepared to double Pochettino salary'
Antonio Conte only focused on ChelseaInter sack Pioli with immediate effectInter Milan maintain interest in Conte?Schick on Inter, Atletico radar?Man United keeper on radar of Milan giants?
> Inter Milan Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Bastia and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on
Report: Manchester United open talks with midfielder Lucas Moura
 Unai Emery watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Result: Paris Saint-Germain strike late to retain Coupe de France
 David Luiz shouts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
David Luiz: 'I took big risk returning to Chelsea last summer'
Man Utd 'in talks to sign Ivan Perisic'Man City confirm Gael Clichy exitReport: PSG make £52m bid for Jan OblakDraxler urges Ozil to join him at PSGChelsea willing to pay £55m for Verratti?
United, Milan plotting Aubameyang swoop?Nancy on brink of relegation from Ligue 1Maxwell: 'PSG will fight until the end'PSG willing to spend big on Mahrez?Report: Pepe closing in on PSG move
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 