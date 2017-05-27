Manchester United reportedly enter negotiations with Inter Milan over a deal for Croatian international winger Ivan Perisic.

Manchester United have reportedly entered talks with Inter Milan over the possibility of signing winger Ivan Perisic this summer.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro as Inter consider cashing in on him in order to raise money for other transfer targets.

Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be keen on the Croatia international, but the player himself reportedly prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Perisic is understood to be available for around €45m (£39.3m) plus performance-related bonuses, although a swap deal with PSG's Angel di Maria had been mooted as a possible option.

However, Sky Sports News reports that United have now begun negotiations with Inter Milan over a possible deal for the forward, who scored 10 goals and created 10 more in 41 appearances for Inter this season.

Perisic joined Inter from Wolfsburg for €19m (£16.6m) in 2015, making 77 appearances and scoring 19 goals since his arrival.