Report: Jose Mourinho pushing through deal for Ivan Perisic

Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Jose Mourinho is reportedly in Croatia to finalise a summer transfer for Inter Milan ace Ivan Perisic, as he looks to strengthen Manchester United's forward options.
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has jetted to Croatia to push through a £35m deal to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan, according to a report.

The 54-year-old is said to have travelled to the versatile attacker's homeland ahead of this evening's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine in the hope of agreeing a transfer.

It is claimed by The Sun that Mourinho has taken matters into his own hands due to the interest shown in Perisic by Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Perisic's agent Predrag Mijatovic, who has previously spent three years working as a sporting director at Real Madrid, is understood to be a close friend of Mourinho's and is hoping for a smooth transition.

The same report suggests that United are planning a summer of change as they look to offload a number of players, with Perisic - comfortable in a number of forward positions - among those at the top of their transfer wishlist.

