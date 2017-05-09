A report claims that Angel di Maria is seen by Barcelona as a potential replacement for Arda Turan, who they are willing to offload this summer.

Barcelona are planning to sign Angel di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain as a replacement for Arda Turan, according to a report.

The Catalan giants are said to have made Turan available to purchase this summer, despite the player's agent recently claiming that he is happy at Camp Nou.

It is claimed by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo that Di Maria is the man Barca chiefs want to bring in, two years after he reportedly rejected a move to the club and instead chose a switch to the French capital when leaving Manchester United.

Di Maria failed to make an impression during his 12 months in the Premier League, but he has scored 15 goals - including two against Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 - and assisted eight in all competitions for PSG this season.

Turan, meanwhile, is understood to be a target for a number of Chinese Super League clubs.