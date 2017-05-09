New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel di Maria wanted by Barcelona?

Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Angel di Maria is seen by Barcelona as a potential replacement for Arda Turan, who they are willing to offload this summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 17:13 UK

Barcelona are planning to sign Angel di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain as a replacement for Arda Turan, according to a report.

The Catalan giants are said to have made Turan available to purchase this summer, despite the player's agent recently claiming that he is happy at Camp Nou.

It is claimed by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo that Di Maria is the man Barca chiefs want to bring in, two years after he reportedly rejected a move to the club and instead chose a switch to the French capital when leaving Manchester United.

Di Maria failed to make an impression during his 12 months in the Premier League, but he has scored 15 goals - including two against Barcelona in the Champions League last-16 - and assisted eight in all competitions for PSG this season.

Turan, meanwhile, is understood to be a target for a number of Chinese Super League clubs.

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Read Next:
Inter join Arsenal in race to sign Turan?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Angel di Maria, Arda Turan, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Philippe Coutinho hints at Liverpool stay
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester City to allow him to leave'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho 'says yes' to joining Barcelona?
PSG star Di Maria wanted by Barcelona?Madrid 'agree £38m deal for 16-year-old'Atletico starlet 'passes Real Madrid medical'Barca chief: 'Enrique replacement chosen'Enrique hails "ballet dancer" Neymar
Barca chief: 'Messi close to signing deal'Balague: 'No Barcelona interest in Coutinho'Result: Messi brace sends Barca three clearTeam News: Two changes for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal - as it happened
> Barcelona Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Sergio Aguero 'to reject Manchester United interest'
 Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Paris Saint-Germain star Angel di Maria wanted by Barcelona?
 Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2015
Report: Gareth Bale considering Real Madrid departure
Lehmann: 'Sanchez would fit in at Bayern'Cavani open to future Napoli returnLiverpool to pay £30m for PSG attacker?Aubameyang 'on verge of PSG move'Agent: 'Pastore could end career at PSG'
Italian agent: 'Emery to stay at PSG'London clubs interested in Nice midfielder?Atletico 'favourites to sign Lucas Moura'Man United 'confident of signing Marquinhos'Result: PSG cruise into Coupe de France final
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona362664108347484
2Real Madrid35266396395784
3Atletico MadridAtletico36228666254174
4Sevilla36209763451869
5Villarreal36189953322163
6Athletic Bilbao361951251391262
7Real Sociedad36195125549662
8EibarEibar36159125446854
9Espanyol361411114748-153
10AlavesAlaves361312113741-451
11Malaga36129154751-445
12Celta Vigo35135174960-1144
13Valencia36127175462-843
14Las PalmasLas Palmas36109175267-1539
15Real Betis36107193861-2337
16Leganes3689193453-1933
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo36711184061-2132
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3669213970-3127
RGranada3648242878-5020
ROsasuna36310233888-5019
> Full Version
 