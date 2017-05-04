Arda Turan will not leave Barcelona at the end of the season, according to the Turkish international's agent.

Turan, who has scored 12 times in all competitions for Barcelona this season, is believed to be available for transfer this summer after failing to nail down a regular spot at Camp Nou.

Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for the 30-year-old, but according to his agent Ahmet Bulut, the attacker will not leave the Spanish champions in this summer's transfer window.

"Arda is going to continue at Barcelona. He has no other plans and he is very happy there," Bulut told AS.

Turan has only started 14 La Liga matches for Barcelona this season, managing three goals and three assists.