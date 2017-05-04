New Transfer Talk header

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Arda Turan will not leave Barcelona at the end of the season, according to the Turkish international's agent.
By , European Football Editor
Turan, who has scored 12 times in all competitions for Barcelona this season, is believed to be available for transfer this summer after failing to nail down a regular spot at Camp Nou.

Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for the 30-year-old, but according to his agent Ahmet Bulut, the attacker will not leave the Spanish champions in this summer's transfer window.

"Arda is going to continue at Barcelona. He has no other plans and he is very happy there," Bulut told AS.

Turan has only started 14 La Liga matches for Barcelona this season, managing three goals and three assists.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
