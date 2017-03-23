New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal line up £25m Arda Turan bid

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Arsenal want to sign Barcelona attacker Arda Turan at the end of the season.
Arsenal are reportedly preparing a £25m summer move for Barcelona attacker Arda Turan.

Turan, 30, has largely struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Barcelona XI since joining the Spanish champions from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015.

The Turkish international has been consistently linked with China over the last couple of transfer windows, but it is understood that the attacker wants to remain in European football if he is forced out of Camp Nou.

According to The Times, Arsenal are already preparing for the loss of Alexis Sanchez, and believe that Turan would be able to fill the gap left by the Chilean, who is out of contact at the end of next season.

Turan has scored 13 times in 29 appearances for Barcelona this season, although he has only started 13 league matches for the Spanish giants during the 2016-17 campaign.

Jordi Alba leaves the field injured in the Champions League match between Barcelona and Manchester City on October 19, 2016
