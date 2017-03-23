Francis Cagigao, responsible for bringing Cesc Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez to Arsenal, is said to be on the radar of clubs in Germany, Italy and South America.

Arsenal's head of international recruitment Francis Cagigao is reportedly on the radar of a number of European clubs and could be tempted by a summer switch.

A time of change is potentially on the horizon for the Gunners, as long-serving boss Arsene Wenger's future is in doubt and a number of backroom staff members - first-team coach Boro Primorac among them - have also been linked with an exit.

According to Sky Sports News, Cagigao is being targeted by top-six Spanish and German sides in a director of football role, while one of Arsenal's Premier League rivals and a South American club are also said to have made their interest known.

Cagigao, under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2020, is responsible for bringing Cesc Fabregas, Santi Cazorla, Hector Bellerin and Alexis Sanchez to North London.

Real Madrid are understood to have shown an interest in the 47-year-old in the past, but did not make a formal approach.