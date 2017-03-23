General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal scout Francis Cagigao 'wanted by top European clubs'

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Francis Cagigao, responsible for bringing Cesc Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez to Arsenal, is said to be on the radar of clubs in Germany, Italy and South America.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 12:19 UK

Arsenal's head of international recruitment Francis Cagigao is reportedly on the radar of a number of European clubs and could be tempted by a summer switch.

A time of change is potentially on the horizon for the Gunners, as long-serving boss Arsene Wenger's future is in doubt and a number of backroom staff members - first-team coach Boro Primorac among them - have also been linked with an exit.

According to Sky Sports News, Cagigao is being targeted by top-six Spanish and German sides in a director of football role, while one of Arsenal's Premier League rivals and a South American club are also said to have made their interest known.

Cagigao, under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2020, is responsible for bringing Cesc Fabregas, Santi Cazorla, Hector Bellerin and Alexis Sanchez to North London.

Real Madrid are understood to have shown an interest in the 47-year-old in the past, but did not make a formal approach.

Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger 'to be forced into making decision'
>
View our homepages for Francis Cagigao, Arsene Wenger, Boro Primorac, Cesc Fabregas, Santi Cazorla, Hector Bellerin, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Swansea City on March 18, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere seeking move to Italian club?
 Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'to be forced into making decision over Arsenal future'
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Chelsea 'agree personal terms with Tiemoue Bakayoko'
Arsenal scout 'wanted by top European clubs'Podolski: 'Wenger irreplaceable at Arsenal'Monaco defender wary of move to Premier LeagueLehmann critical of Arsenal star playersMustafi: 'Arsenal players must roll up sleeves'
Mustafi: 'Stones is a classy player'Wenger: 'It doesn't matter how long I stay'Wenger plays down Sanchez injury concernsWenger: 'No Sanchez, Ozil talks until summer'Arsenal, Chelsea interested in Brozovic?
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 