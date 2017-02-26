Feb 26, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
Arda Turan returns to Barcelona squad

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Arda Turan returns to the Barcelona squad for this weekend's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid, but Javier Mascherano is still out with a thigh problem.
Arda Turan has returned to the Barcelona squad for this weekend's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

Turan has missed the last two weeks of the season with a hamstring problem, but has been deemed fit to play a part against his former club at the Vicente Calderon on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old has scored 11 times in all competitions for Barcelona this season, although just three of those efforts have come in the league.

Argentine international Javier Mascherano, however, is still struggling with a thigh complaint and has been left out of Luis Enrique's travelling squad.

Spanish champions Barcelona are currently second in La Liga - one point behind the leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.

Jordi Alba for Barcelona on December 7, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid22164257203752
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2414283732544
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2477103236-428
13Malaga236893137-626
14Valencia2375113341-826
15Real Betis2266102235-1324
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
