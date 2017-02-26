Arda Turan returns to Barcelona squad

Arda Turan returns to the Barcelona squad for this weekend's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid, but Javier Mascherano is still out with a thigh problem.

Arda Turan has returned to the Barcelona squad for this weekend's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

Turan has missed the last two weeks of the season with a hamstring problem, but has been deemed fit to play a part against his former club at the Vicente Calderon on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old has scored 11 times in all competitions for Barcelona this season, although just three of those efforts have come in the league.

Argentine international Javier Mascherano, however, is still struggling with a thigh complaint and has been left out of Luis Enrique's travelling squad.

Spanish champions Barcelona are currently second in La Liga - one point behind the leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.