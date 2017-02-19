Barcelona will once again be without the services of Arda Turan and Javier Mascherano for Sunday's La Liga clash with Leganes.
Both players took part in Barcelona's first-team training session on Saturday afternoon, but neither has been included in Luis Enrique's squad for the clash with newly-promoted Leganes at Camp Nou.
A groin problem means that Turan misses out once again, while Mascherano, who would have been a candidate to replace the suspended Sergio Busquets in central midfield, is still struggling with a hamstring injury.
Carles Alena, who made his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey earlier this season, is expected to be named on the bench.
Barcelona will enter Sunday's contest in third position in La Liga - four points behind the league leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.