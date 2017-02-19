Feb 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Leganes

Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano both out for Barcelona

Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona will again be without the services of Arda Turan and Javier Mascherano for Sunday's La Liga clash with Leganes.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 13:41 UK

Barcelona will once again be without the services of Arda Turan and Javier Mascherano for Sunday's La Liga clash with Leganes.

Both players took part in Barcelona's first-team training session on Saturday afternoon, but neither has been included in Luis Enrique's squad for the clash with newly-promoted Leganes at Camp Nou.

A groin problem means that Turan misses out once again, while Mascherano, who would have been a candidate to replace the suspended Sergio Busquets in central midfield, is still struggling with a hamstring injury.

Carles Alena, who made his first-team debut in the Copa del Rey earlier this season, is expected to be named on the bench.

Barcelona will enter Sunday's contest in third position in La Liga - four points behind the league leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
