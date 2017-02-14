Barcelona include Rafinha in their squad for the Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain, but Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan remain absent.

Rafinha has been named in Barcelona's squad for the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain after recovering from a broken nose.

The 23-year-old left the field early in the Catalan giants' 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao last weekend following a clash of heads with teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona later revealed that Rafinha would likely miss the club's next three games, including the trip to the French capital on Tuesday, but he has been named as part of Luis Enrique's travelling party.

Gerard Pique is also included after sitting out the 6-0 win over Alaves on Saturday - a match that saw Barca lose fellow defender Aleix Vidal to a long-term injury - while Arda Turan and Javier Mascherano miss out with groin and hamstring problem respectively.

Barcelona head into the first leg of the last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes unbeaten in 11 games overall and with just one defeat in their last 23.