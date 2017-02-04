Barcelona's Rafinha suffers broken nose

Barcelona confirm that Brazilian midfielder Rafinha broke his nose during Saturday's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Rafinha suffered a broken nose during Saturday's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou.

Rafinha was forced off in the second period of the La Liga fixture after a clash with teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and the midfielder needed stitches to repair a gash on his face.

In addition to the cut, Barcelona have revealed that the 23-year-old suffered a fractured nose, which could see him miss the club's next three matches, including the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Obrigado a todos! Gracias por los mensajes de apoyo. Me encuentro bien, de vuelta en nada. Por otro lado se acabó mi carrera de modelo 🐲😂😂😂👻 pic.twitter.com/YECkjgZgQP — Rafinha Alcantara (@Rafinha) February 5, 2017

Rafinha has scored five times in 12 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season.