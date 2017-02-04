Feb 4, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
3-0
Athletic Bilbao
Alcacer (18'), Messi (40'), Vidal (67')
Pique (22')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Iturraspe (27'), de Marcos (34'), Laporte (70')

Barcelona's Rafinha suffers broken nose

Barcelona confirm that Brazilian midfielder Rafinha broke his nose during Saturday's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.
Barcelona have confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Rafinha suffered a broken nose during Saturday's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou.

Rafinha was forced off in the second period of the La Liga fixture after a clash with teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and the midfielder needed stitches to repair a gash on his face.

In addition to the cut, Barcelona have revealed that the 23-year-old suffered a fractured nose, which could see him miss the club's next three matches, including the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Rafinha has scored five times in 12 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season.

