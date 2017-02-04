Result: Paco Alcacer nets in Barcelona win

Barcelona move to within one point of La Liga leaders Real Madrid with a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon.

Barcelona have closed the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid to just one point after recording a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Saturday afternoon's clash at Camp Nou.

Paco Alcacer and Lionel Messi both registered in the first half for the Catalan giants, before Aleix Vidal added a third in the 67th minute as the reigning champions continued their excellent run against Bilbao.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique made six changes to the team that recorded a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday night, and among those to drop out was Luis Suarez.

Alcacer was handed a rare chance to impress alongside Messi and Neymar in the final third, while Vidal, Jeremy Mathieu, Arda Turan, Rafinha and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were all in Enrique's XI.

As for Bilbao, the big team news was the incredible return of full-back Yeray Alvarez, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer towards the end of December, but experienced striker Aritz Aduriz was only on the bench.

Both teams had super chances to make the breakthrough in the opening three minutes, but Neymar fired wide of Gorka Iraizoz's post after meeting a cross from Alcacer, before Raul Garcia hit the post with a low effort down the other end after escaping the clutches of Andre Gomes inside the Barcelona box.

Bilbao had another golden chance to register in the 12th minute when Inigo Lekue broke into a wide position before picking out the head of Inaki Williams with a super cross, but the number 11 sent his effort wide of the post.

Barcelona struggled to get going in the early stages, but the Spanish champions took the lead in the 18th minute of the contest when Neymar delivered a low cross into Alcacer and the 23-year-old fired under Iraizoz to register his first league goal for the Catalan giants following a summer arrival from Valencia.

Bilbao remained a threat, however, and Garcia tested Ter Stegen from distance in the 29th minute, before the German goalkeeper had to be alert to keep out a near-post effort from the lively Williams moments later.

Barcelona doubled their lead five minutes before the break though when Messi's free kick from a wide position found a route past Iraizoz. The Argentine's set piece had power and direction, but Bilbao's experienced goalkeeper will have been disappointed with his part in the goal.

Barcelona might have made it 3-0 early in the second period when Turan found Rafinha inside the Bilbao box with a brilliant cross, but the Brazilian midfielder somehow headed wide of the post.

Bilbao's first change of the match saw Aduriz introduced for Lekue and the striker's presence created space for Garcia in the 54th minute, but the former Atletico Madrid midfielder could not find a route past Ter Stegen. Down the other end, Neymar then came close to a third for Barcelona as his snap-shot flew just wide.

Messi hit the side-netting moments later as opportunities continued to arrive at both ends of the field, while Ivan Rakitic and Benat were introduced as the two managers looked for some control in the middle of the park.

The 64th minute then saw Enrique replace Messi, much to the surprise of Camp Nou, amid a busy run of fixtures for Barcelona, although the Argentine did not seem too pleased to be leaving the field.

The home side made sure of the points in the 67th minute, however, when Vidal broke into the Bilbao box before finding the far corner with a scruffy finish as Bilbao's second-half resistance was broken.

Javier Eraso came close to a consolation for the visitors late on, but the substitute missed the far post as Bilbao, who remain in seventh spot in Spain's top flight, suffered more misery at Camp Nou.

Next up for Barcelona is the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, before the Catalan outfit return to league action with a trip to Alaves, who beat them at Camp Nou, next weekend. Bilbao, meanwhile, will look to return to winning ways when they host Deportivo La Coruna on February 11.