Barcelona boss Luis Enrique gives his best wishes to defender Aleix Vidal, who is suspected to have dislocated his ankle in the 6-0 win over Alaves.

Luis Enrique has admitted that he has been left "devastated" by the injury Aleix Vidal suffered in Barcelona's 6-0 win over Alaves.

The Spanish right-back was taken off the field on a stretcher five minutes from time at Mendizorrotza, suffering what appeared to be a dislocated ankle.

Enrique was unwilling to play down the severity of the injury, which will rule Vidal out of the remainder of the season at the very least, but is hopeful that the 27-year-old will make a full return to action for the club.

"I'm devastated about Aleix's injury, how it happened and what it means for him and the team," he told reporters. "We knew from the outset that he really hurt himself. It's a shame for the player, the team and for Barca.

"Hopefully he will recover well, that I am sure he will. It is something serious but we have to wait for the analysis of the doctors. Aleix's exit troubled us. It is not nice to see a serious injury to a footballer, but he is in very good hands."

Barcelona released a statement on Saturday evening confirming that Vidal will remain in hospital overnight and will likely sit out around five months of action.